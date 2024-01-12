REPORT: Alabama OC Tommy Rees being considered for head coach position

At just 31-years-old, Tommy Rees has a rather impressive resumé. The offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide can add “head coach candidate” to it, as he is being considered for the vacancy created by Nick Saban’s decision to retire.

After being the quarterback for Notre Dame, Rees found his way back onto the field as a coach. It did not take long for him to become the Fighting Irish’s offensive coordinator and, in 2023, served in the same role under Nick Saban at Alabama.

Nick Kelly of The Tuscaloosa News reports that Rees is being considered as a “wild card” candidate along with other high-profile targets including Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and Washington.

Kelly’s report was corroborated by ESPN college football reporter Adam Rittenberg, who named the same three in a recent report.

It’s not likely or expected that Rees would be handed the keys to the Crimson Tide, but it is interesting that he, at such a young age, is even being considered

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama head coaching search.

