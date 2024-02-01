REPORT: Alabama OC Ryan Grubb being targeted by the Seattle Seahawks

Ryan Grubb hasn’t even officially been introduced as the new Alabama football offensive coordinator but it is already being reported that he has become a target of the Seattle Seahawks to fill its open offensive coordinator vacancy.

On Thursday afternoon, Pro Football Talk reported that Grubb emerged as a potential candidate to join new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald in Seattle.

Grubb has a long history with new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and it will likely take a strong effort from the Seahawks to pull him back to the state of Washington.

Grubb, 47 is widely regarded as one of the best offensive minds in college football and would be a big loss for DeBoer and Alabama.

