REPORT: Alabama OC Bill O’Brien a serious name to watch in Jaguars HC search

Nick Saban has a history of bringing in former coaches of other programs and franchises, utilizing them as analysts, assistants or even coordinators and then watching them leave the program for bigger opportunities, usually a step up from whatever role they held at Alabama. One of the more recent additions is Bill O’Brien.

The former Penn State and Houston Texans head coach had success at both collegiate and professional levels, but his final year in Houston led to a great downfall, which resulted in a firing. In fact, when he was let go from the Texans, the only phone call he reportedly received regarding a job opportunity was from Saban. He accepted and has been the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator for the 2021 season ever since.

His first season wearing crimson may be his last. There is one game remaining on the schedule: the national championship game. However, when that’s over, it may be time for O’Brien to return to the NFL.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora recently reported on the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching search, which has been on going since firing Urban Meyer just a few weeks into his first season as a NFL head coach.

According to La Canfora, O’Brien is a top candidate for Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, who is pushing for the Alabama offensive coordinator to be hired by the ownership group.

“Baalke has also recently been pushing Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to ownership as a possible candidate,” writes La Canfora. “O’Brien earned accolades as a play-caller under Nick Saban and has previous experience as head coach in Houston. However, the bitter end to his time there, and his history of power struggles and personality clashes, won’t likely do much to stem the tide of public sentiment in Jacksonville against the early stages of this hiring process.”

The report may be an outlier, as O’Brien’s name has not truly been mentioned much, but the search process is still young and La Canfora’s report seems to show that Baalke feels strongly about O’Brien’s abilities as a coach.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow any reports and updates regarding Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s candidacy in the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching search.

