REPORT: Alabama is negotiating head coaching contract with Kalen DeBoer

After 17 years of having Nick Saban at the helm of the program, the Crimson Tide was tasked with finding his replacement. In under 48 hours, Alabama is reportedly negotiating with Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer to serve in the same role for the Crimson Tide. The news was first reported on by ESPN’s Chris Low and Mark Schlabach.

DeBoer is coming off of a strong season with the Huskies, where the program made the College Football Playoffs as the No. 2 seed, defeated No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl and advanced to the national championship, where they ultimately lost to top-seeded Michigan.

If the deal is finalized, Washington would be owed $12 million as a buyout from his current contract

Expectations will be high for the new Crimson Tide head coach, but Saban is expected to remain with the program to assist in the transition and serve in an advisory role.

The 49-year-old is no stranger to winning. As a head coach, DeBoer has an overall record of 104-12. In Tuscaloosa, perfection is the standard and DeBoer seems like he’s willing and able to coach up a team to a championship standard at the highest level.

Sources: Washington's DeBoer, Bama negotiating head coach job – via @ESPN App https://t.co/mprz2ijspB — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 12, 2024

