Report: Alabama hiring Washington LBs coach William Inge as defensive assistant

On Monday, reports circulated that Alabama was hiring former Washington linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator William Inge.

Inge is one of many former Washington assistants that Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has brought along with him to Tuscaloosa. Inge coached alongside DeBoer at Indiana, Fresno State, and Washington.

In the past, he has served as defensive line coach, special teams coach, linebackers coach, defensive coordinator, and co-defensive coordinator. Therefore, he can coach multiple different positions. It is unclear what his role will be on Alabama’s coaching staff at this time.

Alabama already has a defensive coordinator in former South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack and a co-defensive coordinator in former Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire