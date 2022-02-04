REPORT: Alabama hires former Georgia QB Joe Cox to coach tight ends

It has been a busy offseason for Nick Saban when it comes to his coaching staff and it doesn’t look like it will be slowing down any time soon.

It is now being reported that Alabama is set to hire Joe Cox as its next tight ends coach. If the name sounds familiar it should, Cox played quarterback at Georgia from 2005 to 2009.

Cox has also spent some time coaching in the SEC. In 2020 Cox was the wide receivers coach at South Carolina for then head coach Will Muschamp.

Cox is a rising star in the coaching ranks and should turn out to be a valuable member of the Alabama coaching staff.

Alabama is set to hire Charlotte’s Joe Cox as tight ends coach, sources tell @on3sports. First reported by ESPN. Cox, a former Georgia starting QB, previously worked in the SEC as the wide receivers coach at South Carolina in 2020.https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 4, 2022

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.