Report: Alabama to hire one of Wisconsin’s defensive assistants

Alabama and new head coach Kalen DeBoer are expected to hire Wisconsin safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler, according to a report from ESPN’ Pete Thamel.

Hitschler moved to Wisconsin from Cincinnati with Luke Fickell in 2022. He had coached under Fickell for five years at Cincinnati, one year as co-defensive coordinator and three as safeties coach. He was a driving force behind the Bearcats’ No. 1-ranked pass defense in 2021.

The veteran assistant joins an Alabama program which is in the midst of a seismic shift after the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban. Hitschler will coach under its new defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, a highly-thought-of defensive mind and the former head coach at South Alabama.

