Report: Alabama cornerback transfer Dezz Ricks cancels visit to LSU

LSU looked like it was going to get a second shot at Dezz Ricks, a former five-star cornerback in the 2023 class who reclassified from 2024.

Ricks ultimately signed with Alabama, but after redshirting his first season in Tuscaloosa and the retirement of coach Nick Saban, he opted to enter the transfer portal. LSU was one of the teams that reached out to Ricks, and it was expected to host him for a visit.

That visit is now off, according to a report from 247Sports’ Zach Blostein. Ricks is coming off a trip to Texas A&M and could still visit Oregon and Ole Miss.

Alabama DB transfer Dezz Ricks tells me he’s no longer visiting LSU this week. Oregon and Ole Miss are possible visit destinations after his trip to Texas A&M.@247SportsPortal @DesmondRicks2 — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) January 16, 2024

It’s a tough break for the Tigers with one of the top transfers on their board, especially at a position of great need. LSU has already landed one transfer cornerback this offseason in Ohio State’s Jyaire Brown.

