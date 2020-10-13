Report: Titans' A.J. Brown expected to play against Bills despite bone bruise on knee

The Tennessee Titans should get a nice boost against a tough Buffalo Bills defense Tuesday night. Titans receiver A.J. Brown is expected to return to action after missing the team’s past two games due to a bone bruise on his knee, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Brown played in the team’s Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos, but injured his knee during the contest. He finished with five catches for 39 yards. Brown then missed the team’s next two games due to the injury.

It’s unclear whether Brown would have returned for Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game was postponed after the Titans experienced a coronavirus outbreak.

It’s possible Brown could still be limited against the Bills on Tuesday. Brown came into the contest listed as questionable. The Titans haven’t been able to get in normal practices throughout the week, so it’s unclear how much Brown progressed during the week.

Titans could be without big offensive weapons against Bills

While Brown’s return will help, the Titans will still be missing key parts of their offense against the Bills. Wide receivers Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and Cam Batson are currently on the COVID-19/reserve list, and are not expected to be available for the game.

Those absences will make life harder for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, though it’s not all bad. Offensive lineman Taylor Lewan is expected to return from a shoulder injury, and that should give Tannehill more time to find open receivers.

More from Yahoo Sports:



