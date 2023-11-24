Report: Aggies WR Evan Stewart did not travel with the team ahead Texas A&M vs. No. 14 LSU

Late last week, rumors regarding Texas A&M star sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart’s status with the program have now been confirmed, as 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz has reported that Stewart did not travel with the team to Baton Rouge (LA) ahead of the Aggies’ season finale road matchup vs. No. 14 LSU.

Stewart, who is second on the team in receiving yards (514) and receiving touchdowns (4), has dealt with a multitude of injury issues in the first and second half of the season, most recently missing two out of A&M’s last three games, while his return in last weekends 38-10 win over Abilene Christian saw just one reception for eight yards.

After firing now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher, many expected several key players, including Stewart, to enter the transfer portal. However, freshman wide receiver Raymond Cottrell remains the only player to place his name in the portal thus far.

Again, his absence could mean several things. Still, he is not injured, so I expect he is mulling his options while waiting to hear who will succeed Fisher at the helm, which will likely significantly impact his collegiate playing future at Texas A&M.

Texas A&M will take on 14th-ranked LSU on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. CT., and ESPN will carry the game.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire