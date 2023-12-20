Report: Aggies freshman OL Chase Bistontis withdraws from NCAA Transfer Portal

New Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko isn’t solely focused on bringing players to College Station from the NCAA Transfer Portal, he’s also doing everything he can to keep current Aggies from transferring elsewhere.

The latest example is phenomenal freshman offensive lineman Chase Bisontis. According to a report from 247Sports national college football reporters Chris Hummer & Matt Zenitz, Bisontis withdrew his name from the portal on Tuesday night.

Bisontis entered the portal on Dec. 6. He’s a 6-foot-6, 320-pound right tackle who was a 4-star recruit and the No. 1 player in his state coming out of Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J. He started in all 12 regular season games for the Aggies in 2023 and was named a Freshman All-American.

Bistontis was 1-of-3 Texas A&M players to earn Freshman All-SEC honors on Dec. 7 along with running back Rueben Owens and linebacker Taurean York. He returns to Kyle Field with three years of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire