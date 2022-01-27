Well, this is interesting.

Long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reports that Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson will become the next General Manager of the Jaguars. This necessarily means that current G.M. Trent Baalke won’t be.

Jurecki adds that Byron Leftwich will become the head coach of the Jaguars.

A league source tells PFT that Leftwich basically gave the Jaguars an ultimatum: It’s me or Trent.

It’s a stunning move, but it underscores the concerns many had about owner Shad Khan’s decision to keep Baalke around. As one league source explains it to PFT, multiple candidates refused to even interview for the Jacksonville job if Baalke was going to remain in place as the General Manager.

If this ultimately happens, it at least shows that Khan has the flexibility to admit a mistake and pivot away from it. Still, the far better approach is to not make mistakes.

Dysfunctional teams indeed do dysfunctional things. Whether recognizing that a dysfunctional thing was done and undoing it constitutes proof that the broader dysfunction is disappearing remains to be seen.

Report: Adrian Wilson in, Trent Baalke out as Jaguars G.M. originally appeared on Pro Football Talk