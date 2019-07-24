Report: Adrian Peterson in debt after lawyers explains he 'trusted wrong people'

A report shows that Redskins veteran running back Adrian Peterson has numerous debtors despite earning more than $100 million during the course 13-year NFL career.

Attorney Chase Carlson explained that Peterson is actually a victim of fraud and that the legal process is ongoing:

"The truth behind Adrian Peterson's current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time. Because of ongoing legal matters, I am unable to go into detail, but I will say this is yet another situation of an athlete trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted. Adrian and his family look forward to sharing further details when appropriate."

The Athletic reported that Peterson is being sued for more than $5 million for debts in Pennsylvania and has been ordered by judges to pay back nearly another $3 million in loans.

This offseason, Peterson signed a two-year, $5 million deal with the Redskins. The contract holds $1.5 million in guaranteed cash.

In 13 NFL seasons, Peterson has rushed for more than 13,000 yards and more than 100 touchdowns, good for 8th all-time in rush yardage and tied for 5th all-time in TDs.

Last year with the Redskins, on a team bereft of offensive options, Peterson ran for more than 1,000 yards and seven TDs.

