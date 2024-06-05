Report: New Adidas Home Kit for Real Madrid

Real Madrid Unveil New Adidas Home Kit for 2024/25 Season

Real Madrid have revealed their new Adidas home kit for the upcoming 2024/25 season, embracing a minimalist design that features striking black shoulder stripes and a sleek neckline. This classic look maintains Los Blancos’ signature white aesthetic, creating a clean and recognisable kit for the reigning European and Spanish champions.

Iconic White Scheme

The beloved white scheme, cherished by fans for decades, continues to shine through in this latest kit. Stars like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior will proudly don the new design on the pitch, ensuring that the iconic look remains synonymous with Real Madrid’s identity.

Where legends are made. | Donde nacen las leyendas. 👑⁰

Introducing the new 24/25 Real Madrid home jersey. ⁰

available now 👉https://t.co/HFo38RhZCk pic.twitter.com/NV8yivqHIP — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) June 5, 2024

Madrid’s DNA in Every Detail

Madrid’s heritage is intricately woven into the fabric of the new shirt, with the initials ‘RM’ subtly layered throughout. This bespoke detail not only brings fans closer to their idols but also connects the current squad to the legendary players of the past, creating a seamless link between history and the present.

Where Legends Are Made

The unveiling of the 2024/25 kit comes with the tagline ‘where legends are made’, underscoring the club’s anticipated dominance in the coming season. With a stellar squad under Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid is set to defend their titles in both La Liga and the Champions League. Fixtures for the new season, kicking off in mid-August, will soon be announced.

New Signing: Kylian Mbappe

In addition to fan favourites Bellingham and Vinicius, the new kit will also be worn by Kylian Mbappe. The former Paris Saint-Germain star’s much-anticipated move to Madrid was confirmed on Monday, ahead of his PSG contract’s expiry at the end of this month.

Real Madrid’s new Adidas home kit for the 2024/25 season not only honours the club’s storied past but also looks ahead to a future of continued excellence and triumphs.