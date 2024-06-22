Report: Add Portland to list of Houston’s trade suitors for No. 3 draft pick

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly another interested trade suitor for Houston’s No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft. Previous reports identified the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies as potential trade partners with the Rockets.

Portland’s interest in a deal for No. 3 was identified by both Jake Fischer (Yahoo! Sports) and Kelly Iko (The Athletic).

The framework of any potential deal appears similar. The Hornets, Trail Blazers, and Grizzlies are currently slated to pick in the 2024 lottery at No. 6, No. 7, and No. 9, respectively. Portland also owns the No. 14 overall selection (via Golden State).

In theory, all of those teams could offer a latter lottery pick along with some other asset in exchange for moving up to Houston’s earlier pick. The question, of course, is what that bonus asset would be.

Some reports identified Grizzlies veteran Marcus Smart as a potential target for the Rockets, though Fischer reports that Memphis has no interest in moving him. Others on social media have tossed out Portland’s Anfernee Simons as a fit for the Rockets, or perhaps a combination of both pick No. 7 and the No. 14 selection.

The Rockets would also need to send out matching salaries in any deal involving an established veteran players — though Houston has a number of short-term contracts among the likes of Jock Landale, Jeff Green, and Jae’Sean Tate that could facilitate such a deal.

Another option that’s reportedly of interest to the Rockets is trading the No. 3 selection for future draft capital, which could potentially broaden the pool beyond the NBA’s 2024 lottery teams.

The first round will take place on Wednesday night, June 26.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire