Report: Add Kings to the list of teams interested in trading for Jeremy Lin

The Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, and New Orleans Pelicans have all expressed interest in trading for Atlanta Hawks veteran point guard Jeremy Lin.

Now, we can add the Sacramento Kings to the list of teams exploring a trade for the 30-year-old.

After starting the season with an unexpected record, the Kings are suddenly in the chase for the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Sacramento beat Portland, 115-107, on Monday, and now it appears they’re sniffing around Lin.

Via Twitter:

Sacramento is among the teams that have expressed exploratory trade interest in Hawks guard Jeremy Lin, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 15, 2019





The Kings have the expiring contracts of Zach Randolph and Kosta Koufos to help offer in return for Lin’s services. The Hawks point guard could fit in perfectly with Sacramento’s fastbreak attack, especially considering how much Lin has thrived in transition in seasons past.

Hawks are reportedly asking for a hefty sum in exchange for Lin’s services. A first-round draft pick is what Atlanta is currently looking for, which is a little much for a player who is an expiring deal himself.

The NBA trade market is heating up, and Lin could be a solid get for a team looking to bolster their guard rotation. The real question is whether anyone can get the Hawks to back down on their demands.