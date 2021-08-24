Report: Adam Trautman seeing specialist, believed to have dodged serious injury

Trautman is going to see a specialist to get an exact timeline, but initial belief is that it is a minor injury. https://t.co/UceNoGjEmI — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 24, 2021

We aren’t out of the woods yet, but good news continues to filter in for Adam Trautman. The New Orleans Saints’ starting tight end exited Monday night’s preseason game with the Jacksonville Jaguars with an undisclosed injury, and NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that he’ll be meeting a specialist following an MRI on Tuesday.

For now, Underhill adds, Trautman is believed to have avoided a major injury to his foot or ankle. It’s unclear how long he’ll be out of action while recovering — that’s what the visit to see a specialist is for. So while we shouldn’t assume he’ll be ready for the season opener on Sept. 12, there’s reason for optimism.

But there are other concerns at the position. Garrett Griffin missed the Jaguars game after getting banged up in practice. And Nick Vannett is also undergoing an MRI on Tuesday after injuring his knee against Jacksonville. The Saints suddenly look vulnerable at tight end, which makes a trade for Philadelphia Eagles veteran Zach Ertz look awful appealing.

