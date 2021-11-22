Report: Adam Trautman is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain

The Saints have had several injury issues in 2021 and they’ve continued with another key member of the team’s offense.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, tight end Adam Trautman is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in New Orleans’ Sunday loss to Philadelphia.

Trautman left the game after making a 17-yard catch in the fourth quarter and did not return. With New Orleans playing Buffalo on Thanksgiving, Trautman popped up on the Monday injury report as a non-participant with a knee injury.

A 2020 third-round pick, Trautman has appeared in 10 games with eight starts this season, catching 25 passes for 241 yards with a touchdown. That TD came in Sunday’s loss, as Trautman had a season-high five catches and 58 yards.

New Orleans has Juwan Johnson, Nick Vannett, and Garrett Griffin on the roster at tight end, Alex Armah is there at tight end, and the club has jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill. Tight end Ethan Wolf is on the practice squad, as is fullback Adam Prentice.

