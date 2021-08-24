The Saints saw their top two tight ends require MRIs on Tuesday to determine the extent of their injuries. Adam Trautman injured his foot in Monday night’s preseason game and Nick Vannett hurt his knee.

The team received good news on Trautman, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Trautman escaped any major injury.

He was carted off in the first quarter and X-rays at the stadium were negative.

Trautman played 15 games with six starts last season after the Saints drafted him in the third round. He made 15 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown.

In Sean Payton’s tenure in New Orleans, the Saints have the sixth-most receiving yards by tight ends in the NFL and the fourth-most receiving touchdowns by tight ends.

Garrett Griffin, Ethan Wolf and Juwan Johnson are the other tight ends on the roster.

Report: Adam Trautman escapes major injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk