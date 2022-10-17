Report: Adam Trautman (ankle) likely out for Saints’ Week 7 game vs. Cardinals

#Saints TE Adam Trautman will likely miss the Thursday night game against the #Cardinals due to an ankle injury, per source, though early signs are that he's avoided a serious issue. Could be back soon. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 17, 2022

Let’s start with the good news. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman “could be back soon” after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, with initial exams suggesting he dodged a serious injury. The third-year pro has played his role well this season, and he’s an integral part of the dynamic Taysom Hill-centric package of plays as a blocker and receiver.

Now the bad news. Fowler adds that Trautman isn’t expected to make the trip to face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, which makes sense. Playing two games in four days on a bum ankle would be, well, ill-advised. The Saints are reportedly planning to rest several other injured starters including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), slot receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), and possible quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) in Week 7.

That’s tough to swallow with a 2-5 start to the season looming ahead if the Saints lose in Arizona. But it might be the best approach in the long run. They’ll return to New Orleans with a 10-day break until their next game against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Caesars Superdome on Oct. 30, giving all of those injured players some extra time to heal. If the Cardinals are as vulnerable as they look on paper, the Saints could leave the desert with a 3-4 record and half the season still to play. That would look a lot less challenging with their starting lineup reassembled.

Story continues

Trautman hasn’t been thrown to often this season, though he’s caught 7 of 8 targets to gain 86 yards, convert 3 first downs, and score a touchdown reception. He ranks second on the team in snaps played at tight end (207) behind Juwan Johnson (274) and ahead of the position-flexible Hill (72), part-time fullback J.P. Holtz (57), and veteran backup Nick Vannett (5).

List

6 takeaways from the Saints' Week 6 loss vs. Bengals

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire