Video: Adam 'Pacman' Jones attacked in Atlanta airport, attacker arrested

Longtime Bengals cornerback/return man and current free agent Adam “Pacman” Jones was attacked by an employee in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday evening, per TMZ. The aggressor was arrested on two counts of battery.

Jones defended himself during a physical altercation

Frank Ragin, an employee of facilities management company ABM, “made a gesture toward” Jones, the TMZ article states. Jones confronted Ragin regarding the gesture, and the two exchanged words.

“Mr. Ragin eventually struck Mr. Jones with a closed fist, causing a laceration to Mr. Jones’ face,” authorities told TMZ. Ragin also struck Jones’ female companion, causing an injury to her hand. Jones defended himself, eventually causing Ragin to fall to the ground. Police determined Ragin was indeed the aggressor, and he was arrested on two counts of battery.

Ragin was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered during the fight. Jones and his companion refused medical treatment.

Pacman Jones haciendo cosas de Pacman Jones: pic.twitter.com/sZPEJFaNMu — Néstor Con Tilde (@NestorConTilde) July 11, 2018





Jones remains a free agent days before training camp opens

Jones, 34, is unsigned. The sixth overall pick in 2005, Jones spent his first two seasons with Tennessee but was arrested five times in just two years. He missed the entire 2007 season, banned by Roger Goodell. He played with the Cowboys in 2008 but was released after more off-field issues.

Jones finally found a more permanent home in Cincinnati after a year in the Canadian Football League, where his off-field issues subsided for the most part. From 2010-2017, Jones started 68 games and even made a Pro Bowl as a return man. He was injured in late 2017, and the Bengals declined the option in his contract for this upcoming season.

Story Continues

If Jones does get signed, he will miss the first game of the regular season for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. In January, Jones was arrested on misdemeanor counts of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and a felony for harassment of a member of the medical staff at Hamilton County Jail with a bodily substance.

Adam Jones was found not at fault during an altercation in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ex-Panthers owner’s farewell was missing one pretty huge detail

• Ronaldo’s blockbuster transfer is a done deal

• MLB player retires at 28 to help people with eating disorders

• How a child-molesting trainer and teenage steroid user has come to define Latin American baseball