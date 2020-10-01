It has not been a good start to the season for the Jets as they’ve lost three games by increasingly lopsided margins and that has led to speculation about head coach Adam Gase’s future.

That speculation picked up this week because the Jets are playing on Thursday night and the extended break before Week Five is seen as an opportunity to transition to an interim coach like defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. The Jets denied a report that they’ve been in contact with agents for other coaches and a report on Thursday morning suggests a loss to the Broncos won’t lead to a coaching change.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gase’s job doesn’t hang in the balance. He cites people informed of the team’s thoughts as saying that a firing would be counterproductive to the team as a whole and to quarterback Sam Darnold in particular.

Those who have watched the first three Jets games might wonder how things could get more counterproductive, but the Jets did finish last season 6-2 after a 1-7 start. While that has amounted to nothing positive on the field this season, it appears it might be enough to keep Gase employed at least a little while longer.

Report: Adam Gase’s job not hanging in balance Thursday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk