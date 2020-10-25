Report: Adam Gase gives up play-calling duties vs. Bills

Adam Gase won’t be calling the Jets’ offense against the Bills on Sunday afternoon.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Dowell Loggains will call plays instead of Gase, who has called plays since coming to New York in 2019. Gase has called plays since becoming an offensive coordinator with the Broncos in 2013 and has called plays in both of his head-coaching stops. However, two weeks ago he said he was considering turning play-calling duties over to an assistant following the Jets’ disastrous start to the season.

“I think for the last four years, I’ve toyed with the idea every once in a while,” Gase said. “I don’t think I’m ever opposed to trying something to change things up. I’d say everything’s on the table at this point.”

Loggains last called plays with the Bears when he was the offensive coordinator in Chicago in 2017. New York enters Week 7 ranked 31st in total offense and 32nd in scoring, averaging only 12.5 points per game and scoring only six offensive touchdowns in six games.