Report: ACC sets up calls to discuss potentially adding Cal, Stanford in conference realignment landgrab

The ACC may not sit out this round of conference realignment after all.

The league, currently at 14 schools for football and 15 members for other sports, is setting up two calls over the next day to "have early exploratory discussions" about adding Cal and Stanford, ESPN reported on Monday.

Sources: In the next 24 hours, there’s two calls for the ACC to vet and have early exploratory discussions on the potential addition of Cal and Stanford. One is for ACC athletic directors and the other for the league's presidents and chancellors. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 7, 2023

The ACC has largely stayed out of the conference realignment space over the last couple years, but the other Power 5 conferences have been shaken up. The Pac-12 has come apart at the seams with eight schools set to leave the conference at the end of the 2023-24 season, with most of the movement occurring within the last week. The Big Ten will add USC, Oregon, UCLA and Washington next year, while the Big 12 is set to add Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. That leaves Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State with an unknown future past this athletic season.

With the SEC adding Oklahoma and Texas also in 2024, the ACC has stood still. A group of seven ACC teams — Clemson, FSU, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech — called the "Magnificent 7" have worked behind the scenes over the last year to pursue increased revenue from the ACC and its partners while also examining a way to breakaway from the league.

Those seven schools are currently tethered to the ACC via the media deal that includes each school's grant of media rights signed through 2036. ACC teams received $39.4 million each from the deal last year, according to a CBSSports.com report. That is about $10 million less than SEC schools and about $19 million less than Big Ten schools. The latter two conferences have new media deals beginning over the next two seasons with substantial increases.

At a Florida State Board of Trustees meeting last week, FSU trustee and former quarterback Drew Weatherford said: “Unless something drastic changes on the revenue side at the ACC, it’s not a matter of if we leave; in my opinion it’s a matter of how and when."

The ACC has a $120 million exit fee, ESPN reported last week, and that is separate from any negotiation or litigation that would come in legally challenging the apparently ironclad grant of rights deal that the schools have with the ACC through 2036.

So will Clemson's teams be traveling to the West Coast for conference games? Time will tell.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: ACC sets up calls to discuss adding Cal, Stanford to conference | Report