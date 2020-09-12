Report: ACC may cancel football season if fewer than 8 teams can play

Report: ACC may cancel season if fewer than 8 teams can play originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The ACC is willing to call off its 2020 football season if more than 50 percent of its teams are unable to finish out their schedules as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN’s Andrea Adelson reported Saturday. The conference has postponed two games as a result of the virus, both involving Virginia Tech.

According to a document obtained by ESPN, the ACC has a list of considerations that would warrant canceling the season. Among them are either the Big 12 or SEC discontinuing their respective seasons — which would result in the cancellation of the CFB Playoff — as well as restrictions enacted by public officials and the inability of teams to safely travel for road games.

“It is the responsibility and obligation of each team’s Chief Medical Officer and Director of Athletics to initiate discussion with the ACC office as soon as any of the considerations reach a level of concern about the ability to participate in the season,” the document read. “The final authority to postpone an Atlantic Coast Conference season resides with the ACC Board of Directors.”

The Hokies were originally scheduled to open up their season against NC State on Saturday, but that game was postponed due to a spike in cases within the Wolfpack’s athletic department. Their second chance at a season opener — this time against Virginia on Sept. 19 — was postponed because of “COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech,” pushing their opener back to Sept. 26 against NC State.

Virginia Tech also cancelled practices for the next four days. According to ESPN, head coach Justin Fuente told reporters Wednesday that he was unsure whether the team would’ve been able to play even if their original opener against NC State had gone on as scheduled.

“I don't know if we could, to be honest with you,” Fuente said. “I don't know if we'd have made it. I figured someone would ask me if we could play today in this deal, and I'm going to tell you I don't know the answer to that.”