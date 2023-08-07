REPORT: ACC to discuss adding Cal and Stanford

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Atlantic Coast Conference has two calls scheduled to “vet and have exploratory discussions on the potential addition of Cal and Stanford.”

Obviously, this possibility makes little sense from a geographic perspective with Cal and Stanford residing on the Pacific Coast, but the Pac-12’s future appears bleak following the latest round of conference realignment.

As of Monday afternoon, Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State are the only schools that remain committed to the Pac-12 after this academic year. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah recently followed Colorado into the Big 12, and Oregon and Washington are set to join USC and UCLA in the Big Ten next year.

Unless the Golden Bears and/or Cardinal somehow strike a deal with the Big 12 or Big Ten, joining the ACC figures to be the two schools’ only way of remaining in a power league.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports also reported on Monday that the University of California Board of Regents has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning to “discuss its Pac-12 membership.”

Sources: In the next 24 hours, there’s two calls for the ACC to vet and have early exploratory discussions on the potential addition of Cal and Stanford. One is for ACC athletic directors and the other for the league's presidents and chancellors. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 7, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire