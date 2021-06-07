Report: Aaron Rodgers won't attend Packers mandatory minicamp

Alex Shapiro
·1 min read
Report: Aaron Rodgers won't attend mandatory minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly taking his holdout from the Packers offseason to the next level. According to multiple reports, the reigning MVP quarterback will not attend Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp, which starts Tuesday.

The drama between Rodgers and the Packers seems to have begun when GM Brian Gutekunst traded up to draft quarterback Jordan Love instead of a playmaker to help Rodgers, all without letting Rodgers know the team could draft his apparent successor.

Even Packers president Mark Murphy has acknowledged the impact that this saga has made on the franchise, by admitting the rift has “divided our fan base.”

Rodgers has already no-showed Packers OTAs, which Green Bay beat reporters say he typically attends. It’s also been reported that Rodgers forfeited a $500,000 workout bonus by skipping the OTAs.

According to multiple reports, Rodgers is subject to a $93,085 fine if he misses all three days of minicamp. However, the Packers could waive those fines.

