Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Davante Adams, MVS with him in 2022

Most reasonable Cleveland Browns fans realize how unlikely it is for the team to acquire QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason. So many variables including the team’s stated belief in Baker Mayfield’s bounce back but Rodgers’ name will be mentioned for the Browns until his situation has clarity.

The Green Bay Packers season ended with their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs, kicking off what is likely to be a drama-filled offseason. Last offseason, Rodgers started the drama but returned to lead the Packers for the 2021 season.

This offseason is expected to have actual movement despite Green Bay hoping to have Rodgers back.

For Cleveland, Rodgers would be an obvious upgrade over Mayfield, even at his best. That is no knock on the Browns starting quarterback but Rodgers has played at an elite level and is a Hall of Famer.

According to a new report, no matter where the future Hall of Famer is playing, Rodgers wants two of his weapons with him:

Davante Adams has long been his top receiver and a consistent top-level one in the league while Marquez Caldes-Scantling hasn’t put up big numbers but has Rodgers’ confidence. Both are set to become free agents this offseason.

Story continues

As seen last year, when the Packers reacquired Randall Cobb at their quarterbacks’ request, it is clear Rodgers plans to have input on whatever team he plays for in 2022.

For the Browns, the team can easily add enough cap space to acquire all three players. Multiple teams would likely do whatever it takes to acquire Rodgers and Adams. Problems persist, however, as Rodgers is not a free agent and Green Bay is likely to franchise tag Adams if they can’t work out a long-term deal.

While the thought of Rodgers and Adams (with Valdes-Scantling along for the ride) in brown and orange sounds like a great idea, it is highly unlikely to occur. It will be interesting if Rodgers gets his way with another team or if his desire to play with his two receivers leads him right back to Green Bay in 2022.