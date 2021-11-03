Report: Aaron Rodgers out vs. Chiefs due to positive COVID-19 test originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Rodgers is unvaccinated, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo, so he cannot return to the team in time for Sunday’s game in accordance with the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

In August, Rodgers announced that he had been “immunized."

“There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated,” he said (h/t CBS58). “I think it’s a personal decision, I’m not gonna judge those guys.”

With Rodgers out, Jordan Love will make his first career start Sunday afternoon against Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium. Love was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft but did not step on the field last season. He made his NFL debut in garbage time of the Packers’ 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, completing five passes for 68 yards.

Several Packers wide receivers missed last Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Star wideout Davante Adams was among that group and has yet to be activated from the list.

Practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert tested positive earlier this week.