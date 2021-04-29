  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Aaron Rodgers tells Packers he doesn't want to play in Green Bay anymore

Jason Owens
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has informed members in the organization that he no longer wants to play for the team, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. 

Schefter describes Rodgers as "disgruntled" and reports that the team's decision to trade up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of last year's draft plays a role in his dissatisfaction. 

The report arrives just hours before the NFL draft where the Packers hold the 29th pick. 

Rodgers has played in Green Bay since being selected in the first round of the 2005 draft. He's led the team to a Super Bowl victory, is a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time NFL MVP, including winning the award last season at 37 years old. 

Big changes for Rodgers

Rodgers has also gone through some recent significant changes in his personal life. He and longtime girlfriend Danica Patrick broke in up in 2020, and Rodgers has since been engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. Rodgers has taken a guest turn as a host on TV game show "Jeopardy!" and has openly lobbied to become the show's full-time host replacing Alex Trebek. 

Schefter did not report that Rodgers was considering quitting football altogether, just that he was unhappy in Green Bay. 

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches from the sideline during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Some players surely flourished and others most certainly floundered when the COVID-19 crisis forced teams to replace their regular offseason programs with virtual OTAs and videoconference. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Packers reportedly lobbying hard to keep Rodgers

Schefter reports that Packers president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have each made individual trips to California this offseason to visit Rodgers and convince him to remain in Green Bay. Rodgers "has not budged," according to the report. 

The Packers have turned back trade inquiries from the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, per the report. 

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Gutekunst said in a statement to Schefter. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

Report: Rodgers angling for a contract extension

NFL Network reports that Rodgers sent his agent to Green Bay in the offseason to work on a contract extension and that Rodgers refused to restructure his deal. He apparently did not attend those meetings himself. According to that report, there is "zero chance" the Packers trade Rodgers and that Green Bay is "committed" to getting a deal done with its franchise quarterback.

Rodgers has excelled since signing last deal

Since the end of last season that saw Rodgers win MVP and lead the Packers to the NFC championship game, multiple reports have surfaced that he wants a new deal. Former Green Bay teammate T.J. Lang said in February that Rodgers was "hellbent on some revenge" against the Packers after they drafted Love and that he would "make them pay" in a new deal. 

Rodgers is approaching the second year of a four-year, $134 million contract extension that he signed in 2018. Since signing the extension, Rodgers has led the Packers to back-to-back NFC championship game appearances and won an MVP. He remains one of the game's elite quarterbacks while his salary falls well below other top-end signal callers like Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • NFL rumors: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' wish list includes these three teams

    If the Green Bay Packers trade MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, where could he go? The Broncos, Raiders and 49ers reportedly are on his wish list.

  • ‘Been a bleep show.’ Reaction to Aaron Rodgers wanting to leave Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers reportedly wants to be traded or is refusing to play in 2021.

  • Packers again decline to draft offensive help for Aaron Rodgers, take Georgia CB Eric Stokes

    Finding help for Aaron Rodgers was once again low on the Packers' priority list.

  • As GM declares Aaron Rodgers won't be traded, Packers have only themselves to blame for draft day chaos

    Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers have been heading toward a divorce for months, and the Packers have no one to blame but themselves.

  • Does Packers pick of CB Eric Stokes affect the Aaron Rodgers situation? | PFF Draft Show

    The PFF team discusses the Green Bay Packers’ selection of Georgia CB Eric Stokes at No. 29 in the 2021 NFL Draft, and how, if at all, it affects the Aaron Rodgers situation.

  • Pete Carroll downplays offseason Russell Wilson drama: 'We weren’t trading Russell'

    Amid an offseason of public silence, Seahawks brass faced questions Wednesday about the drama surrounding their franchise quarterback.

  • NFL draft: 49ers end the suspense with the third pick, take North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

    The 49ers finally ended a big mystery on Thursday night with the third pick.

  • Bears Twitter reacts to news that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay

    As you can imagine, Bears fans had quite the reaction to Aaron Rodgers wanting out of the Packers organization.

  • NFL draft: Biggest draft day surprise might have been Darius Rucker being at Trevor Lawrence's party

    Astute viewers of the NFL draft noticed a famous singer in Trevor Lawrence's house.

  • This Iconic Store Is Closing Even More Locations

    The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a serious toll on the retail industry for small businesses and large companies alike. Now, one of the most recognized and beloved brands in the world has announced it will shutter even more of its locations as it reshuffles its business strategy. According to Retail Insider, the Disney Store will be closing almost all of its retail shops in the coming months.While the company hasn't announced a final number of how many stores it would be closing, the planned closures come just over a month after Disney announced it would be shuttering 60 of the 300 shops it operates worldwide. Notably, the forthcoming round of closures would see all 18 locations in Canada shutter by the end of summer. The Disney Store's two-floor flagship location in Manhattan's Times Square is expected to be one of the few remaining locations in North America once the changes have been announced.The move comes as part of Disney's retail strategy shift, which has seen COVID-19 hasten the decline of in-store purchases in favor of online shopping. "Over the next year, Disney will focus on providing a more seamless, personalized, and franchise-focused e-commerce experience through its shopDisney platform," a company spokesperson said in a statement in March. "This will be coupled with an assortment of new and elevated merchandise from the Company's full range of brands, including adult apparel collections and artist collaborations, trend-forward streetwear, premium home products, and collectibles."But Disney isn't the only company shrinking its retail footprint in response to hard economic times, however. Read on to see which other stores will be shuttering soon, and for more on businesses that are struggling to stay afloat, This Beloved Local Burger Chain Just Filed for Bankruptcy. 1 DSW On Tuesday, March 16, DSW CEO Roger Rawlins confirmed that the popular shoe retailer would be closing 65 of the 501 retail locations that it operates across 44 states. The decision was made after the business had seen a 34 percent dip in sales amid the pandemic, Columbus Business First reports. "Until [customers] come back to us for the social occasion, this is the game that we've gotta play," explained Rawlins. 2 The Children's Place In March, kids' clothing store The Children's Place announced that it would be shuttering 122 stores in 2021. The news came after the brand had already closed 178 of its locations in 2020 and still saw stores' sales drop 7.8 percent between 2020 and 2021. The company cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the major reason for their recent losses, noting in a statement that the decision was "primarily driven by the impact of permanent and temporary store closures and the negative impact of reduced operating hours in our mall stores, as mandated by the mall owners." And for more on retailers who didn't survive COVID closures, This Beloved Chain Is Closing All Its Stores. 3 Current/Elliott, Joie, and Equipment On Monday, April 5, The Collected Group—the parent company of clothing brands Current/Elliott, Joie, and Equipment—filed for bankruptcy, citing significant losses associated with the pandemic. While the company announced that it would shutter all its brick-and-mortar stores across brands the three brands, it said that it would continue selling goods through its 305 U.S. and 272 overseas wholesale channels, which include department stores, digital retailers, and fashion rental services like Bloomingdale's, Harvey Nichols, Neiman Marcus, Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom, Rent the Runway, Revolve, and Saks Fifth Avenue. 4 Gap and Banana Republic In March, Gap Inc., the parent company of Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta, announced that it would be shuttering 100 Gap and Banana Republic stores worldwide to focus on their more lucrative apparel lines and online sales. But the announcement wasn't all bad news for Gap Inc.'s brands—the company also said that it plans to open up to 30 new Athleta stores and up to 40 new Old Navy stores in 2021.And for more on other iconic businesses struggling to survive the pandemic, This Beloved Movie Theater Chain Just Filed for Bankruptcy.

  • 'Jeopardy!' contestant 'horrified' over racist hand gesture accusation, condemns white supremacy

    "Jeopardy!" winner Kelly Donohue says he didn't do a racist hand gesture as more than 450 former contestants write open letter to producers asking for apology.

  • Najee Harris got drafted by the Steelers, and Ravens CB Marcus Peters was already there to trash talk him

    Your new rival's biggest trash talker is always a fun draft party invite.

  • Report: Chiefs’ AFC West foes among Aaron Rodgers’ preferred trade destinations

    Two AFC West teams are among Rodgers' reported list of preferred trade destinations.

  • This Guest Made Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Walk Off "The View"

    For over two decades, The View's "Hot Topics" segment has been home to debates on divisive subjects with some controversial guests. So it's not uncommon to see tensions rise among hosts and visitors. However, one particular guest took his comments a step too far for long-time hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, who walked off The View set. To find out which guest took them to the breaking point and why, read on, and for another uncomfortable experience on the show, check out This Was the Worst Guest The View Ever Had, Former Host Says. The incident occurred when Bill O'Reilly was on the show. Bill O'Reilly, the former host of Fox's The O'Reilly Factor, appeared on The View in October 2010, to promote his book, Pinheads and Patriots. During the show, former co-host Sherri Shepherd noted that O'Reilly would show the approval ratings of then-President Barack Obama on his show. She then asked O'Reilly if he thought the economy was the reason why Obama's approval ratings were dropping and he said, "Of course."He also said that he believed Obama's approval rates fell because the president supported the proposal to build Park51, a mosque near Ground Zero, the site of the 9/11 attacks. (The project was abandoned by the developer in 2011)O'Reilly called the project "inappropriate," claiming that "a lot" of families of victims were against it. Behar stepped in and said, "This is America." O'Reilly snapped back, "Hold it, hold it. Listen to me, because you'll learn." At this, audience members booed the guest, and Behar made a bunny ears gesture behind O'Reilly's head while calling him a "pinhead."For another guest who caused some problems, check out The Worst Late Night Guest Conan O'Brien Ever Had. One particular comment was the last straw for Behar and Goldberg. Goldberg also made her own views on the mosque clear to the Fox anchor during the episode."It is part of our constitution to say freedom of religion, freedom to worship," Goldberg said. "And there were 70 families who are Muslim who also died in that building."When Behar said that she was an American who agreed with Obama's opinion on the mosque, O'Reilly cited a poll saying that "70% of Americans don't want [it]." Behar asked him to produce the poll, which he said he would do "in a minute." Goldberg then asked O'Reilly why Americans would find the mosque inappropriate, and O'Reilly claimed that it was because Muslims were to blame for the terrorist attacks.Goldberg said something that got bleeped out of the broadcast and noted that it was extremists who caused 9/11, not Muslims. As the argument continued, Behar stood up."I don't want to sit here, I don't," she said. "I'm outraged." Goldberg then got up as well and walked off of the set with Behar.For more drama that happened on set, check out Whoopi Goldberg Says This Guest Called The View Hosts an Awful Name. Barbara Walters wasn't happy with her co-hosts' decision. Barbara Walters didn't approve of Goldberg and Behar's decision to leave the set, which she made immediately clear."You have just seen what should not happen," she said to the audience. "We should be able to have discussions without washing our hands and screaming and walking off stage. I love my colleagues, but that should not have happened."Walters turned to O'Reilly and told him that he "cannot take a whole religion and demean them." O'Reilly then apologized to anyone who "felt like he was demeaning all Muslims."A few minutes later, Behar and Goldberg returned to the set because of the guest's apology.For another awkward television experience, check out Oprah Says This Was the Worst Guest She Ever Had. Goldberg and O'Reilly made amends on The O'Reilly Factor a month later. In November 2010, Goldberg made an appearance on The O'Reilly Factor, and they discussed his visit to The View. The daytime host told O'Reilly that she walked out of their first interview together for her own sake."At least for me, I know that if I cross a line, which I crossed," Goldberg said. "Because I heard myself say something I had no business saying, I knew…I had to go."Goldberg also told O'Reilly that "phraseology [he] used" when talking about Muslims on The View implied that he was blaming everyone of that faith for the attacks. O'Reilly disagreed, but the two of them dropped the subject and carried on with their interview.Goldberg never forgot their dustup, however. In April 2017, O'Reilly was fired from Fox News after several accusations of sexual misconduct levied against him over the years became public. Afterwards, on The View, Goldberg played a clip of O'Reilly's infamous 2010 appearance on the daytime show. She then noted that it "took [her and Behar] five minutes" to "break with Bill," while it "took Fox 20 years."For more celebrity and entertainment news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Behar has no regrets about walking out on O'Reilly. Unlike Goldberg, Behar never sat down one-on-one with O'Reilly to clear the air. In fact, when speaking to comedian Judy Gold at 92Y in March 2013, Behar called him a "joke." Behar also said that she stood by her decision to walk out on O'Reilly and that she didn't have an interest in arguing with him, even though Walters wanted her to stay seated."I come from a generation, where we marched, we boycotted," she explained. "We did stuff. We didn't just sit and talk to people, we demonstrated."For more daytime conflicts, check out This The View Host "Doesn't Like" Any of Her Co-Stars, Star Jones Says.

  • NFL draft winners and losers: Chicago Bears gave their fans hope with great Justin Fields pick

    It was a good night for the Chicago Bears.

  • Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens

    A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. People began falling on top of each other near the end of the walkway, as they descended slippery metal stairs, witnesses said. Avraham Leibe told Israeli public broadcaster Kan that a crush of people trying to descend the mountain caused a “general bedlam” on a slippery metal slope followed by stairs.

  • Willow Smith says she's polyamorous. Here's why the 20-year-old's admission is so important.

    Willow Smith is polyamorous and proud.

  • Was Ted Cruz really sleeping during Joe Biden's speech? Twitter has some thoughts

    Twitter users quickly pointed out the sleepy-eyed Sen. Ted Cruz as video surfaced of him with his eyes closed during Biden's address.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 1 instant grades

    Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.

  • Sheriff: Suspect, 2 others in family among dead in standoff

    A married couple found dead along with a suspected gunman after a 13-hour standoff at a North Carolina home were members of the same family, a sheriff’s office said Thursday. Two deputies also were fatally shot in the home. The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said George Wyatt Ligon, 58, and Michelle Annette Ligon, 61, were killed Wednesday inside their home in Boone.