Report: Aaron Rodgers tells Packers he doesn't want to play in Green Bay anymore
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has informed members in the organization that he no longer wants to play for the team, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Schefter describes Rodgers as "disgruntled" and reports that the team's decision to trade up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of last year's draft plays a role in his dissatisfaction.
Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.
The report arrives just hours before the NFL draft where the Packers hold the 29th pick.
Rodgers has played in Green Bay since being selected in the first round of the 2005 draft. He's led the team to a Super Bowl victory, is a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time NFL MVP, including winning the award last season at 37 years old.
Big changes for Rodgers
Rodgers has also gone through some recent significant changes in his personal life. He and longtime girlfriend Danica Patrick broke in up in 2020, and Rodgers has since been engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. Rodgers has taken a guest turn as a host on TV game show "Jeopardy!" and has openly lobbied to become the show's full-time host replacing Alex Trebek.
Schefter did not report that Rodgers was considering quitting football altogether, just that he was unhappy in Green Bay.
Packers reportedly lobbying hard to keep Rodgers
Schefter reports that Packers president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have each made individual trips to California this offseason to visit Rodgers and convince him to remain in Green Bay. Rodgers "has not budged," according to the report.
The Packers have turned back trade inquiries from the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, per the report.
"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Gutekunst said in a statement to Schefter. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."
Report: Rodgers angling for a contract extension
NFL Network reports that Rodgers sent his agent to Green Bay in the offseason to work on a contract extension and that Rodgers refused to restructure his deal. He apparently did not attend those meetings himself. According to that report, there is "zero chance" the Packers trade Rodgers and that Green Bay is "committed" to getting a deal done with its franchise quarterback.
The #Packers remain committed to Aaron Rodgers. @TomPelissero said there is “zero” chance of trading him. It’s all about getting an extension done… and if that happens, this should take care of the matter (until next time). https://t.co/Lv56tHCC6M
Rodgers has excelled since signing last deal
Since the end of last season that saw Rodgers win MVP and lead the Packers to the NFC championship game, multiple reports have surfaced that he wants a new deal. Former Green Bay teammate T.J. Lang said in February that Rodgers was "hellbent on some revenge" against the Packers after they drafted Love and that he would "make them pay" in a new deal.
Rodgers is approaching the second year of a four-year, $134 million contract extension that he signed in 2018. Since signing the extension, Rodgers has led the Packers to back-to-back NFC championship game appearances and won an MVP. He remains one of the game's elite quarterbacks while his salary falls well below other top-end signal callers like Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson.
