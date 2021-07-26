Report: Aaron Rodgers return to Packers hinges on a trade for Randall Cobb

Aaron Rodgers apparently is trying to pull a Tom Brady. Sort of.

Trey Wingo reports (or at least he says he’s “hearing”) that the return of Aaron Rodgers to the Packers is “hinging on trading for former teammate Randall Cobb.” Says Wingo, “If Cobb is in Green Bay it looks like Rodgers will be too.”

On one level, it feels like a test. Does Aaron Rodgers have the juice to get the Packers to trade for a former teammate? On the other level, it’s Randall Cobb. All due respect, but Randall Cobb isn’t Gronk or Antonio Brown. As Josh Alper pointed out, Rodgers hinging his return on the return of Randall Cobb (who currently plays for the Texans) makes about as much sense as Rodgers demanding a Cobb salad for lunch every day.

Either way that’s what Wingo is reporting. Or hearing. Or whatever.

