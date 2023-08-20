Report: Aaron Rodgers will play in Jets' final preseason game

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers remained on the sideline for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers, but it looks like he'll be in uniform the next time the team takes the field.

Head coach Robert Saleh said early in training camp that Rodgers would definitely not play in the team's first three preseason games, but that he might play in the preseason finale against the Giants. Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the decision has been made and the Rodgers will be in the lineup next Saturday.

Rodgers did not play in the preseason the last few years with the Jets, but said earlier this summer that he "wouldn’t mind" getting in a game this summer because he's playing in a new offense with new teammates.

With Rodgers in the lineup, the Jets will likely be playing the rest of their offensive starters and the performance of their offensive line will be watched closely given concerns about how that unit is coming together during camp.