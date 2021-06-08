Report: Aaron Rodgers officially holding out from Packers camp

Alex Shapiro
·1 min read
Report: Aaron Rodgers officially holding out of camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s official: Aaron Rodgers is holding out. According to multiple reports Green Bay’s reigning MVP quarterback didn’t report to Packers mandatory minicamp, as expected.

Reports surfaced yesterday that Rodgers was planning on ditching the minicamp, after he no-showed voluntary OTAs early this summer. With Rodgers absent, second-year quarterback Jordan Love has taken first-team reps, according to multiple sources.

The trouble with Rodgers and the Packers seemingly began when GM Brian Gutekunst traded up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in 2020 instead of selecting a playmaker to help Rodgers, all without letting Rodgers know the team could draft his apparent successor.

Even Packers president Mark Murphy has acknowledged the impact that this saga has made on the franchise, by admitting the rift has “divided our fan base.”

Between missing OTAs and minicamp Rodgers has reportedly forfeit $500,000 in workout bonuses and is subject to an additional $93,085 fine. The Packers can opt to waive that fine however.

