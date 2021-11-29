Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters after Sunday’s victory over the Rams that he would decide whether to have surgery to repair his fractured toe in the morning.

A choice has apparently been made.

According to NFL Media, Rodgers will not undergo surgery at this time. With the Packers’ bye this week, Rodgers will rest the toe with the hope that it will heal and improve.

Rodgers has played well, despite the toe injury. In the Packers’ last two games, Rodgers has completed 65 percent of his passes for 692 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in Sunday’s win over Los Angeles.

Rodgers injured his toe while working out during his COVID-19 quarantine.

Green Bay will host Chicago in Week 14.

Report: Aaron Rodgers not planning to have toe surgery at this time originally appeared on Pro Football Talk