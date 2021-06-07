Report: Aaron Rodgers not at Green Bay Packers' mandatory minicamp

Report: Rodgers not in attendance at Packers minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Green Bay Packers began mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and reportedly are still without their superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers did not show up to minicamp, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present at the start of the 8:30 a.m. team meeting to kick off #Packers minicamp, I’m told. As expected, the NFL MVP is now officially a holdout. https://t.co/6ZsouRCVnm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2021

It was reported on Monday that Rodgers was not expected to attend minicamp, and that Green Bay could opt to fine him $95,085 for his absence.

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp that starts Tuesday, per sources. Green Bay could opt to fine him $93,085 for his absences or it could make it an excused absence and waive the fine. But Rodgers is not expected there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

Rodgers has already skipped the Packers' offseason program forfeiting a workout bonus of $500,000. It remains to be seen if Rodgers will be moved before Green Bay begins training camp in July.On Saturday, Packers president Mark Murphy wrote in his monthly column on the team's website that the situation with Rodgers "has divided our fan base."

When the Rodgers-Packers fiasco became public over a month ago, Murphy acknowledged that the team had been working with Rodgers and his agent on a solution for "several months."

Superstar wide receiver Julio Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans Sunday for a second and fourth-round pick after he publicly stated his desire to leave the Atlanta Falcons on Fox Sports 1's Undisputed last month.

During a recent appearance on SportsCenter, Rodgers suggested that his issue with the Packers was about organizational philosophy.

However, Murphy remains committed to resolving the situation.

"We remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond," Murphy said in the column Saturday. "We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.

Green Bay's mandatory minicamp will be held June 8-10 with voluntary team activities on June 14-15, and 17.