Report: Aaron Rodgers not expected to attend Packers’ minicamp

Davante Adams and the Packers’ other top receivers who skipped voluntary organized team activities are expected to attend the team’s mandatory minicamp this week. It appears they will have Jordan Love throwing them passes.

The word from Tom Pelissero of NFL Media is “no change” on Aaron Rodgers‘ status, “so the expectation, barring any developments overnight, is the NFL MVP won’t be reporting for minicamp.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said late last week that he hoped to see Rodgers on Tuesday. LaFleur surely didn’t hold his breath, though, after Rodgers skipped the team’s voluntary offseason program.

The Packers can fine Rodgers $93,085 for missing all three days of the camp, but he already jeopardized a $500,000 workout bonus for skipping the OTAs.

If Rodgers indeed skips the team’s mandatory minicamp, the countdown to training camp begins. It will be a wait to see whether the NFL MVP shows up or the stare down between the team and its star quarterback continues.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy said last week “the situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base.” The “situation” continues this week with no end yet in sight.

