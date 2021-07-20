Report: Aaron Rodgers denied offer for NFL's highest-paid player

Report: Rodgers turned down Packers' two-year extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In a normal NFL offseason, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be expected to rejoin his teammates for training camp next week.

But this year has been far from normal for the Packers and Rodgers and based on the latest Aaron Rodgers news report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Green Bay faithful shouldn't expect their QB under center any time soon.Rodgers rejected a two-year contract extension from the Packers during the 2021 NFL offseason, according to Schefter. The deal would have made Rodgers the highest-paid NFL player and would have surpassed the Patrick Mahomes contract extension signed in 2020 that netted the Chiefs QB $45 million annually.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott currently sits behind Mahomes as the second-highest paid NFL player. Rodgers, the reigning 2020 NFL MVP, is currently the league's fifth highest-paid player at $33.5 million.

Hypothetical trades involving Rodgers have been popular offseason fodder for NFL fans but the Packers contend they are committed to the disgruntled franchise quarterback.

Rodgers, who turns 38 in December, has been rumored to be pushing for a trade out of Green Bay since April 2021.