A report has shed some more light on why Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t take part in drills in Tuesday’s organized team activity.

Rodgers stretched and warmed up with the team before returning inside for a brief time. He returned to watch the rest of the practice with his helmet off, but could be seen moving with a slight limp while moving around the field.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that Rodgers is dealing with a strained calf and that the injury is considered minor, which is likely why Rodgers was out at practice instead of receiving treatment. Rodgers is not expected to be off the field for long, but no one will be pushing anything in May.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Chris Streveler will handle the quarterback duties until Rodgers is ready to get back into drills.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m. ET: Rodgers held a press conference with reporters and confirmed that he tweaked his calf.

“I don’t think it’s too serious,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Aaron Rodgers tweaked calf, doesn’t think it’s serious originally appeared on Pro Football Talk