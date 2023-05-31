Report: Aaron Rodgers’ agent asked Packers to fire Brian Gutekunst or trade him during 2021 offseason

Aaron Rodgers opened up about his last few years with the Green Bay Packers during a recent conversation with Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Starting with the 2020 NFL fdaft and the selection of Jordan Love to the disappointment of the 2022 season, Rodgers left all but one big stone unturned.

What really happened with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the three years after they took Jordan Love? I heard stories and then asked Rodgers if he wanted to respond. He called me and had plenty to say. Behind the scenes in Green Bay, new @TheAthletic: https://t.co/aFjOuzT8hI — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 31, 2023

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the story stemmed from Rodgers’ summer of discontent in 2021. Apparently, when it was reported on draft day that he no longer wanted to return to Green Bay, Rodgers actually gave the team an ultimatum.

According to Schneidman, who spoke with a source close to the team who wished to remain anonymous, Rodgers’ agent David Dunn called Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy with a request if he wanted the reigning MVP quarterback back in Green Bay. The request was to fire general manager Brian Gutekunst or trade Rodgers.

When asked about the stipulation, Rodgers deferred to Dunn, who was not available for comment.

In this case, Rodgers’ and his agent’s silence is probably telling. He likely did want Gutekunst gone, but Murphy did not oblige.

Rodgers would eventually return to the team and air his grievances in what we now know was not an all-telling press conference. Still, he mentioned his lack of involvement in decisions that directly affected his job and the treatment of former players on their way out as the main reasons behind his disgruntlement. Both are areas that fall directly under the oversight of the GM.

To his credit, Gutekunst was able to meet Rodgers halfway. He started to communicate with his quarterback somewhat regularly while maintaining that the business side of things may require him to make some tough decisions.

When all communication ceased this offseason, Gutekunst made arguably the toughest decision in franchise history when he dealt Rodgers to the New York Jets. Since the trade, Rodgers said the communication with his new front office is far better than what he experienced in Green Bay, even during his final years.

“It still wasn’t anywhere near what I’ve already enjoyed here with the Jets in just a few short weeks,” he said.

Most importantly, both sides appear to be happier. Rodgers is enjoying his time in New York with a front office that will actively try to appease him. The Jets went out and signed a handful of Rodgers’ former teammates, including wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

Meanwhile, it’s probably safe to say Gutekunst is happy to be back in control without worrying about the franchise QB coming for his job.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire