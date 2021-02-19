Report: Aaron Kromer no longer on Rams coaching staff

The Los Angeles Rams coaching staff is undergoing a lot of changes this offseason. According to Gary Klein of the LA Times, Aaron Kromer is no longer with the team.

Kromer has been the Rams’ offensive line coach since 2017 when Sean McVay was hired as the head coach. Kromer has also been the run game coordinator since 2018.

Kromer is the seventh coach to leave McVay’s staff this offseason, with Brandon Staley, Joe Barry and Aubrey Pleasant among the others. McVay will now need to find a new O-line coach and decide what to do about the run game coordinator position. Shane Waldron, the team’s pass game coordinator, left to join the Seahawks as their OC.

Kevin O’Connell remains on the staff as the offensive coordinator, so it’s possible McVay won’t hire run and pass game coordinators.