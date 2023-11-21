Report: Aaron Jones has a sprained MCL, likely out Thursday

Packers running back Aaron Jones looks like he's going to miss Thursday's game in Detroit.

Jones hurt his knee in Sunday's win over the Chargers and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain. He is considered unlikely to play on Thanksgiving and will be week-to-week moving forward.

The Packers had Emanuel Wilson go down with a shoulder injury shortly after Jones was injured and both players were listed as non-participants in practice on Monday. The Packers signed Patrick Taylor to the active roster to go with AJ Dillon and veteran James Robinson was added to the practice squad.

Jones missed three games earlier this year with a hamstring injury. He has 66 carries for 245 yards and two touchdown in the seven games he has played.