Report: Aaron Jones returning to Packers on restructured contract

One offensive star named Aaron is returning to the Packers next season.

Running back Aaron Jones reportedly agreed to a restructured contract that will keep him in Green Bay next season. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Jones was scheduled to make $16 million, but he agreed to cut that by $5 million in exchange for a signing bonus of $8.52 million as part of his total salary of $11 million for the 2023 season.

The 28-year-old running back will still have two years remaining on his contract, with only his 2023 salary being adjusted.

Since being drafted in the fifth round by the Packers in 2017, Jones has emerged as one of the team's best weapons. He's already third in franchise history in rushing yards (5,284) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (43). Jones has seven or more total touchdowns in each of the last five seasons.

While the star running back isn't going anywhere, Green Bay is still awaiting word from its star quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is uncertain about his future -- whether he wants to continue playing with the Pack or elsewhere, or retire all together. The team reportedly is willing to meet his demands, whatever they may be, after he emerges from his isolation retreat.

If Rodgers doesn't return to the Packers, Jones and Co. will rely on Jordan Love to steady the ship. The situation will be resolved before the new league year in March.