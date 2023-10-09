Report: Aaron Jones will not play Monday night

Packers running back Aaron Jones returned to the lineup in Week Four after missing two games with a hamstring injury, but he remained on the injury report this week and he's reportedly going to miss his third game of the season on Monday night.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Jones will be inactive against the Raiders. He was listed as questionable on Saturday and was limited in practice all three days.

AJ Dillon would remain in a lead role if Jones does not play. Emmanuel Wilson is the other back on the 53-man roster and the Packers would likely elevate Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to round out the group.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (back), safety Rudy Ford (oblique), and cornerback Eric Stokes (foot) were also given questionable designations.