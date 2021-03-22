Report: Aaron Gordon requests trade from Magic

Dan Feldman
·2 min read
The Magic reportedly have a steep asking price for an Aaron Gordon trade.

Which apparently won’t please him.

Jared Weiss and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Aaron Gordon is ready for a relocation, as sources tell The Athletic that he asked Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman for a trade through his representative in February.

Sources say the Celtics, whose significant struggles this season appear to have increased the pressure to add another impactful player in time for the playoff push, have been among the teams engaged with the Magic about a possible Gordon deal.

The Timberwolves, Nuggets, Rockets, Pistons, Warriors and Trail Blazers are also reportedly interested in Gordon.

I’d caution against reading too much into reports of a steep asking price. Of course, other teams think Orlando’s asking price is too high. The Magic would probably say offers are too low. That’s how these negotiations work… until a deal is reached.

No wonder Gordon wants out, though.

In Gordon’s seven seasons, Orlando has won just two playoff games. That includes this season considering the Magic are just 14-29 and 5.5 games out of even play-in position.

Gordon was supplanted by Jonathan Isaac as Orlando’s most promising player – at least until Isaac’s latest injury. Especially because they’re both combo forwards, Gordon might not want to stick around just to see how he ranks in the pecking order with a healthier Isaac.

At 25, Gordon also seems to have untapped potential. He could be the screener in more pick-and-rolls – a role where he has flashed tantalizing ability. His defense could shine deep in the playoffs with his ability to guard multiple positions, including the big forwards who often advance that far.

Gordon’s contract is a selling point to teams. He’s earning just $18,136,364 this season and $16,409,091 next season.

Where are the Magic going with him this season and next? It’d make a lot of sense to get return for him now.

Add Gordon applying pressure to leave, and many forces are pushing toward a trade by Thursday’s trade deadline.

