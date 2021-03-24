Report: Aaron Gordon reconsidering trade request from Magic

Aaron Gordon requested a trade from the Magic.

But, as always, it’s important to consider the context.

Many players request trades. There are 30 NBA teams. How often does a player feel he’s in the optimal situation? There are 29 other grasses than might look greener and only one team the player is currently on.

Stars like Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and James Harden requesting a trade draws massive attention. Most players who request a trade just continue about their business, quietly hoping for a change of scenery. Once his trade request became public weeks after he made it, Gordon even said, “As long as I have Orlando on my chest, Magic on my chest, I’m going to give it everything I have.”

He’s clearly not desperate to leave Orlando. Some options are probably more appealing, some less appealing.

Even staying with the Magic wouldn’t necessarily be so bad.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I’m told, in the last 24, 48 hours, Aaron Gordon has had some second thoughts about that trade request, about whether he actually really wants to leave Orlando.

Gordon’s withdrawing his trade request would reduce pressure on Orlando to deal him.

But he was never steering this ship, anyway. Under contract through next season, Gordon was mostly at the whims of the Magic. They can trade him or not – regardless of his desires. That’s still the case.

The bigger factors still remain: Gordon could help teams right now, and Orlando is in a lost season. That might make Gordon more valuable to other teams than the Magic.

So, continue to watch Gordon’s situation as tomorrow’s trade deadline approaches. But Orlando isn’t necessarily stuck between taking the best offer available and handling a miserable player. The Magic could keep Gordon into the offseason.

