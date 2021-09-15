  • Oops!
Report: Aaron Gordon, Nuggets agree to $92M extension

Jason Owens
·1 min read
After acquiring Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline, the Denver Nuggets have locked him up long-term.

Gordon and the Nuggets have agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension that includes a player option for the 2025-26 season. The Athletic's Shams Charania broke the news on Tuesday, citing Gordon's agent Calvin Andrews.

Gordon joined the Nuggets via a midseason trade from the Orlando Magic, who selected him with the No. 4 pick in the 2014 NBA draft. Gordon has career averages of 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.1% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point distance. He saw his numbers drop to 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in a reduced role on a more talented Nuggets roster after the trade.

PORTLAND, OREGON - JUNE 03: Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after his three point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter during Round 1, Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on June 03, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Aaron Gordon (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The move shores up a key role player for the Nuggets as they look to contend for an NBA title with a roster built around league MVP Nikola Jokic and young stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter, Jr. Denver's coming off a disappointing second-round playoff exit to the Phoenix Suns while playing without Murray, who suffered a torn ACL late in the regular season. It's not clear when Murray will be ready to return to the lineup. 

