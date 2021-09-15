Report: Aaron Gordon, Nuggets agree to $92M extension

After acquiring Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline, the Denver Nuggets have locked him up long-term.

Gordon and the Nuggets have agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension that includes a player option for the 2025-26 season. The Athletic's Shams Charania broke the news on Tuesday, citing Gordon's agent Calvin Andrews.

Gordon joined the Nuggets via a midseason trade from the Orlando Magic, who selected him with the No. 4 pick in the 2014 NBA draft. Gordon has career averages of 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.1% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point distance. He saw his numbers drop to 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in a reduced role on a more talented Nuggets roster after the trade.

Aaron Gordon (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The move shores up a key role player for the Nuggets as they look to contend for an NBA title with a roster built around league MVP Nikola Jokic and young stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter, Jr. Denver's coming off a disappointing second-round playoff exit to the Phoenix Suns while playing without Murray, who suffered a torn ACL late in the regular season. It's not clear when Murray will be ready to return to the lineup.