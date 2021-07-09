Report: 95 percent of Broncos players have at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot

The Broncos appear to be leading the league in vaccinations.

Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that the Broncos are at nearly 95 percent of players who are either fully vaccinated or have taken one shot. On a 90-man roster, “nearly 95 percent” would suggest 84 vaccinated players and six unvaccinated players.

That means the Broncos are doing a much better job than the league as a whole, where NFL Network reported that 68 percent of all players have had at least one shot. The NFL is expected to ease restrictions on player gatherings for teams that have at least 85 percent of players fully vaccinated.

The Broncos’ entire staff, including all coaches and other staffers who come in close contact with players, are reportedly either already fully vaccinated or will be before training camp opens.

Last year, COVID-19 affected the Broncos like no other team, as Denver was forced to play practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback after the entire quarterback room was found to have violated the COVID-19 protocols. That game was a disastrous 31-3 loss for the Broncos. This year the Broncos are doing what they can to avoid another COVID-19 disaster.

