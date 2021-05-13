8-time All-Star Seimone Augustus to retire, join Sparks bench

Seimone Augustus is stepping off the court for a seat on the bench.

The eight-time WNBA All-Star and four-time champion is retiring at 37 years old, but will remain with the Los Angeles Sparks as an assistant coach, the team announced. Winsidr's Rachel Galligan was the first to report the move.

Augustus joined the Minnesota Lynx as the No. 1 overall pick out of LSU in the 2006 WNBA draft. She spent 14 seasons with the Lynx, winning championships in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. She was named WNBA Finals MVP in 2011.

Lynx icon settles in Los Angeles

She joined the Sparks as a free agent in 2020 and spent her final season as a player in Los Angeles.

"Through intense playoffs battles and time with Team USA teammates, I have come to know the Sparks character and commitment to winning," Augustus said in 2020 when she joined Los Angeles after a storied career in Minnesota.

A 6-foot guard, Augustus retires with career averages of 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 48% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point distance. Her 6,005 career points rank 10th on the all-time WNBA scoring list.

In addition to her WNBA accolades, Augustus is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time winner of the Naismith and Wooden awards in college.

