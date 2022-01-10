Report: 76ers have stopped fining Ben Simmons

The previous report on the 76ers’ intermittent fining of Ben Simmons came nearly two months ago, when they reportedly fined him for not joining the team on a road trip.

This prolonged silence has been a far cry from the daily drama over how Simmons was handling his mental health, how the team was handling his mental health and what that meant about his salary.

Now, an update.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The 76ers have not been fining Simmons, as he fulfills team obligations such as training sessions and team meetings as well as continuing to meet with mental health specialists, sources said.

Philadelphia claims its main goal is bringing back Simmons (though most assume that means only until there’s a more-advantageous time to trade him). Perhaps – while getting paid, meeting with mental-health specialists and not playing – he can get his mind to a point he feels comfortable playing for the 76ers.

But it appears Simmons never wants to play for Philadelphia again. If getting his full salary, he has even more reason to stay away.

The 76ers will have a tough time justifying paying Simmons not to play over the long-term.

Which is why they’re expected to deal him by the trade deadline.

