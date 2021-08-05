Report: 76ers re-signing Danny Green to $10M average salary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Feldman
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Danny Green and the 76ers appeared nowhere close on a new contract Tuesday afternoon.

But NBA free agency moves fast.

Harrison Sanford of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

With disharmony swirling around Ben Simmons, the 76ers gain stability by retaining their starting small forward. Green fits so well as a complementary player on a good team.

After an underwhelming season with the Lakers in 2019-20, Green bounced back last season. Not only did he shoot better (which can be streaky), he defended better. That ought to allay some concern about how the 34-year-old is aging, though it is significant which of the conflicting reports about the team option is correct.

Regardless, Philadelphia is trying to contend around Joel Embiid this season. Keeping Green is important to that goal.

More on the 76ers

Top 10 free agents still available: Kawhi Leonard, Dennis Schroder, more George Hill returning to Bucks 76ers signing Andre Drummond

Report: 76ers re-signing Danny Green to $10M average salary originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories